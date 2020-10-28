Aberdeen University’s Senior Governor to resign from post

Aberdeen University’s Senior Governor is to resign, it was announced today.

In a letter to students, principal and vice-chancellor Professor George Boyne confirmed that Esther Roberton had tendered her resignation as Senior Governor of the university, with effect from December 31 this year.

In her letter of resignation to interim university secretary Steve Cannon, she said: “I am proud of what I have achieved in steering the university through the challenges of the past 18 months.

“It was already clear to me when I took up office that there was scope for significant improvement in the governance of the institution, a view underlined by the findings of both the SFC and OSCR Reports.

“The work I commissioned which has culminated in your report addresses all of those issues. The associated action plan when implemented will provide a much stronger governance infrastructure for the university in the years ahead.

“I believe I have taken this work as far as I can and that this is the right time for me to stand down. I wish you and the university well for the future in these challenging times.”

Professor George Boyne added: “On behalf of the university I’d like to thank Esther for the positive contributions she has made to the life and work of the University and wish her every success in the future.”