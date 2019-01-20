Aberdeen University welcomes new international researcher

The first of several new international researchers has started at a university.

Abodunrin Aminu has joined the school of nursing and midwifery at Robert Gordon University (RGU) to conduct research into ageism.

The appointment is part of a network of international researchers from EuroAgeism.

Ghulum Nasir will be joining the university from Pakistan in February to take part in research.

Professor Ian Murrary, head of the school at RGU, said: “It was a real pleasure to meet Abodunrin and I look forward to seeing the work he will produce over his time as part of the School.”