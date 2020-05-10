Aberdeen University welcomes £75m research funding boost

Aberdeen University has welcomed the introduction of a £75m research funding boost for Scotland’s universities.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced a one-off £75m increase in funding for Scotland’s universities to ensure they can protect their research programmes against the financial impact of Covid-19.

It is hoped the new funding will replace lost research income, protect research jobs, and help universities focus more effort on the high priority research needed to fight the outbreak and to support society and the economy, post Covid-19.

Marion Campbell, vice-principal for research at the Aberdeen University, said: “We welcome today’s announcement from the Scottish Government, which is a much-needed boost for the sector that will help us navigate the challenges faced by our research community here in Aberdeen.

“Like others in the sector our research has been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with exciting programmes of research disrupted, a significant loss of research momentum, and a detrimental impact on our research students’ ability to complete their studies.

“This intervention will help us respond to the challenging circumstances we find ourselves in, helping to protect our research capacity in responding to the impact of the pandemic.

“It will also allow us to continue to contribute in building towards economic recovery, working in collaboration with our research partners and businesses across the region in line with the university’s founding principle of working in the service of others.”