Aberdeen University twins study sheds light on trust

Researchers at Aberdeen University have conducted a study with twins to understand what makes some of us trust more readily than others.

The new research was a collaboration between experts at Aberdeen University and the University of Western in Australia.

The study discovered that who we individually trust is mostly a product of our individual life experience, rather than either nature or nurture.

Researchers studied 1,264 twins to understand whether differences in trust are based on genetic, shared or personal environments.

They showed the twins images of faces and asked them to rate how trustworthy, attractive and dominant each face was.

Dr Clare Sutherland, a senior lecturer at Aberdeen University, said: “We think that as we go about our lives we learn who looks trustworthy to us based on specific social interactions we have with others.

“So, for example, if I experience particularly trustworthy interactions with people with green eyes, whereas you experience particularly trustworthy interactions with people with feminine features, then I might learn to specifically trust people with green eyes and you might learn to specifically trust feminine features.”

The findings are new as most research on first impressions of trust, focuses on what we have in common, instead of looking at why we disagree.

According to researchers, face impressions of trust haven’t been studied in this way before.

She added: “Previous research has found that individual differences in face identity recognition are strongly driven by genes, which offers a sharp contrast to the current work.

“It suggests that the cognitive architecture of face perception is more complex than perhaps we might have thought.

“Our study sheds new light into the origins of a critical aspect of human social cognition – and tells us about everyday trusting experience in society.

“As our online worlds grow increasingly fragmented, especially in these troubled times, our results suggest that disagreements in trust will also grow.”