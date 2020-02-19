Aberdeen University told to repay £119,000 of taxpayers’ money after ‘damning’ report highlights payments made to former head

A city university could ask a former leader to pay back thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ cash after a funding body published a “damning” report into its failings.

Aberdeen University has been ordered to repay £119,000 to the Scottish Funding Council (SFCs) – a Scottish Government body – after the review raised concerns about payments the university made to and in respect of its former principal Sir Ian Diamond.

Sir Ian left the role in July 2018 and the university paid him £289,000 so they could contact him up until August 2019 if continuity issues arose – but they did not, so he was paid the cash in return for no service.

The university also paid a company £60,000 to help Sir Ian get another job – but did not show this payment in accounts.

In a new report, the SFC criticised the university’s handling of the issue and also ordered it to carry out an independent review of what went wrong.

The university’s senior governor Esther Roberton said the institution has already paid the £119,000 back and arranged for an external review, which should be finished before August.

When asked if the university would be asking Sir Ian for some of the money back, Ms Roberton said: “That is part of the work that we will be doing now.”

At the heart of the issue was whether the university stuck to its pledge to ensure it “strives to achieve value for money”.

In the report, the SFC said the university should have written a business case comparing several options for handling Sir Ian’s departure.

“We found no evidence of a formal documented business case, including an appraisal of different options.”

University staff did not inform student union representatives or staff about the payment issue.

North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “This is a damning report. When it comes to public funds, value for money must always be paramount.

“Clearly, in this case, the SFC believe there was a failure to protect the public purse.”

Higher Education Minister Richard Lochhead said: “It is clearly unacceptable the university did not meet its grant conditions, nor the highest standards of transparency that we expect of organisations which benefit from public funds.”

Ms Roberton, who was not in her post when the issue arose, said the university has now written to all students with details of the report’s findings.

She said: “We are in the process of organising an external review and a meeting will take place shortly to establish the terms of reference.

“I am hopeful the review can conclude in June as a new academic year begins in August.”

Sir Ian Diamond did not respond to the Evening Express’s invitation to comment via his current employer – the UK Statistics Authority.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) is conducting its own inquiry into the university.

A spokesman said: “We expect to conclude our inquiry soon and, in doing so, we will be taking into account the SFC’s findings.”