Aberdeen University to offer nine scholarships for Artificial Intelligence course

People interested in the world of Artificial Intelligence are being encouraged to apply for one of nine scholarships being offered for an MSc at Aberdeen University.

The scholarships, worth a total of £90,000, are available for applicants who will begin the course in September this year.

Participants in the degree will learn more about a number of topics concerning machine intelligence, which is rapidly becoming more relevant to a range of industries.

They will also be able to take advantage of industrial placements organised by technology pioneers Intel and IBM.

Each £10,000 scholarship is part-funded by Scottish innovation centre The Data Lab, as well as the Scottish Funding Council and the European Social Fund.

Dr Georgios Leontidis, Programme Coordinator, said: “Artificial Intelligence is an ever-growing and broad area where graduates are highly sought after, and our close partnership with The Data Lab and our industrial advisory board ensures that our MSc is directly relevant to industry.

“The programme familiarises students with the most relevant technologies such as machine learning, data science, natural language generation, and multi-agent systems and teaches them how to engineer and evaluate AI systems.

“Since its launch a few years ago our MSc has unlocked a new stream of talent that is helping businesses and organisations in the north-east of Scotland meet the challenges of the digital revolution.”

More information about the master’s course and how to apply for the scholarship can be found by clicking here.