Aberdeen university to launch series of short courses

Robert Gordon University is launching a portfolio of free short courses to support the skills needs of individuals and workforces.

The university is offering 400 fully-funded places across a range of courses, focused on strengthening businesses and providing individuals with skills development opportunities.

Starting this month, there will be an initial offering of three programmes in Strategic Leadership, Resilience and Change Management and Strategic Digital Marketing, with plans to expand the portfolio further.

The courses are completely free to attend and are based on 15 credit modules, which equates to 150 hours of teaching, self-study and assessment spread over eight to 10 weeks.

They will be delivered online, providing learners with a flexible option of professional development to upskill and build expertise.