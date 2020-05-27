Aberdeen University to launch PodFest 2020

Members of the public will have the opportunity to hear from authors, filmmakers, musicians and researchers when Aberdeen University launches PodFest 2020.

The university will launch a series of podcasts on Friday, May 29, replacing its annual May Fest event.

These include Chris Young, producer of The Inbetweeners movie who runs an innovative film centre from his home on Skye, Henry McLeish, a previous First Minister and former Leeds United and East Fife player, and Jane Alexander, author of the 2020 dystopian thriller A User’s Guide to Make-Believe.

Angela Michael, head of public affairs, stakeholder engagement and events at Aberdeen University, said: “What makes May Fest so special is the variety of our events.

“Our audience tell us that they appreciate being able to hear from musicians, authors, scientists, linguists and even former politicians and sportspeople within one festival.

“We have tried to keep that variety within our PodFest 2020 programme – it offers something for every taste and interest.

“We hope that it will allow people to enjoy a taste of May Fest within their own homes whether they are regular attendees or discovering us for the very first time.”

PodFest 2020 will be launched on Friday May 29 with new podcasts released over the following days. They can be accessed at www.abdn.ac.uk/mayfestival