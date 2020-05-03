Aberdeen University to host virtual postgraduate open day

Aberdeen University will hold a virtual postgraduate open day.

The university has organised an online session for applicants interested in postgraduate taught and research study.

Postgraduate qualifications offer study at an advanced level and offer students the opportunity to further their careers.

A variety of programmes and short courses are available at the university, which was founded in 1495.

Throughout the event, a number of presentations will take place on topics including individual subject presentations, accommodation, careers, admissions and online learning.

There will also be a Q&A with current students and the opportunity for attendees to ask questions of university staff throughout the event.

It will take place on Monday May 18 from 5-7pm. To register visit bit.ly/2W2Jja3