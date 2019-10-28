Aberdeen university to host green art exhibition

An north-east art exhibition focused on sustainable energy is to begin next week.

Aberdeen University Students’ Association (AUSA) group AberGreen is hosting the event, which is scheduled to take place on November 4.

A call for submissions was made earlier this month, with the brief ‘what you think of when you hear sustainable energy, or renewable energy sources?’.

Winners of the competition will be showcased in the exhibition, which will run from November 4 until 15 at the students’ union building.

Judging will take place from today until November 3.