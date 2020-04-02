Aberdeen University to help re-train NHS staff to battle coronavirus

Aberdeen University is doing its bit to fight the coronavirus outbreak by helping re-train NHS staff.

The university’s Suttie Centre will serve as a training facility for doctors and nurses returning to work and those being redeployed to different areas to help battle the spread of the disease.

Around 700 of the university’s staff and students have given up their time to aid the NHS, while some medical students have graduated ahead of schedule.

In a video showcasing the facility’s new purpose, the university said: “University and NHS staff are delivering a course for junior staff being redeployed to different areas due to Covid-19.

“It is for all staff – new and returning – of how a refresher of how to spot a deteriorating patient, airway management and other essential skills.

“Our final-year medical students have graduated early so they can help with the Covid-19 NHS effort.

“So far, around 700 university staff and students have volunteered to help with the coronavirus effort.”