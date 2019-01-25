Aberdeen University to build new Qatar campus

A north-east university principal has hailed plans for a new £100 million campus in Qatar.

Aberdeen University Professor George Boyne has attended the official launch of the development of the campus, along with Her Excellency Dr Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani, chairwoman and founder of the Al Faleh Group (AFG) for Education and Academic Services, the university’s partner in the project.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

The new campus in Al Daayan, near Doha, represents an anticipated £100m investment by AFG, and marks the second phase of its partnership with the university.

Over the course of the launch Professor Boyne met students and took part in a student and staff Q&A, where the university’s plans to expand its range of courses were discussed.

The Principal also met with the UK Ambassador to Qatar, His Excellency Ajay Sharma, where they discussed opportunities for joint academic research within the country.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter