Aberdeen University technician nominated for prestigious education award

A leading technician from Aberdeen University has been nominated for a prestigious higher education award.

Brian Paterson has been put forward by the university for the Outstanding Technician of the Year category in this year’s Times Higher Education Awards.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He played a central role in building the department of chemistry’s thermal analysis laboratory, a leading and cutting-edge facility that underpins chemistry research.

As manager of the facility, he has attended training courses in Switzerland with Mettler-Toledo, the supplier of much of the laboratory’s equipment, becoming the only person outside the company to achieve Senior TA Expert status.