Aberdeen university teams up with cancer charity for nutrition study

An Aberdeen university and a cancer charity are linking up to carry out a nutrition study.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) and CLAN Cancer Support have teamed up to look at the benefits of a healthy diet and physical activity in cancer survivors.

Survivors will be asked to attend a two-day EatWell@CLAN course over the coming months, where they will be able to pick up tips from health professionals.

The researchers, led by Dr Lindsey Masson, a lecturer in the School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences, hope to identify barriers to a healthy lifestyle, and come up with solutions for the survivors.