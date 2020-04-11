Aberdeen university team to help students live more sustainably

An Aberdeen university sustainability project has created a new resource to help people to be more sustainable.

AberGreen, a commununity-led sustainability education project at the Aberdeen University Students Association (AUSA) has created a module to help students reduce their carbon footprint.

The project is funded by the Scottish Government’s Climate Change Fund (CCF) and it will end this year.

The information, which is also applicable to those who are not students, provides handy tips such as how to prevent condensation, recycling, taking part in sustainable transport methods, bike maintenance and more.

It also gives advice on how to save energy using low-cost methods where possible and how to reduce food waste, including portion control.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

AberGreen said the content has been designed for those taking an interest in home energy and will help save money.

For more information, or to take part in the modules online, visit bit.ly/39YbfB5

The training is free to all students and staff at Aberdeen University.

It can be completed at your own pace and there are also quizzes online to test the knowledge learned from taking part in the modules.