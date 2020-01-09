Aberdeen university team behind green energy turbine

Researchers from an Aberdeen university are investigating a prototype which aims to reduce carbon emissions.

The turbine system is potentially kinder to the environment and could save homeowners hundreds of pounds each year.

Academics from RGU’s School of Engineering teamed up with Sustainable Urban Energy to create a prototype of the renewable energy generator.

Founder and director of the company Neil Coulson believes the product could cut the average household’s dependency on grid-supplied power, reducing the demand on the National Grid and saving consumers money.

According to Coulson, assistance from the RGU team has been vital in driving the project forward.

He said: “Before Sustainable Urban Energy (SUE) could progress with the innovative turbine design, the company was required to obtain a proof of concept. To do this, expertise and access to specialised facilities were required and that could only be found at a university.”

The model can be fitted to any type of structure including houses, bridges, hospitals and shopping centres which means businesses can also benefit.