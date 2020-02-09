Aberdeen university talk to discuss background of tensions in Iran

An upcoming talk in the Aberdeen will discuss the background of current tensions in Iran.

Individuals who are interested in learning more about identity, politics and religion in the Middle East, are encouraged to attend a lecture held at Robert Gordon University.

Dr Alessandra Cecolin from Aberdeen University will speak on her research on Iranian Jews and their status in Israel, among other topics. There will be a chance for an open discussion about identity in the Middle East, Middle East politics, the Jewish diaspora, and more.

The free event is part of RGU’s School of Applied Social Studies’ Community Seminar Series.

It will be held on Tuedsay February 18 from 6-7.30pm and can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-seminar-series-iranian-jews-and-israel-tickets-91833730159