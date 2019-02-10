Aberdeen university talk looks at how digital media can help communities explore heritage

A public lecture at a north-east university is to examine how digital media can help communities explore their heritage.

The event at Robert Gordon University will be hosted by Professor Richard Laing of the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Recent years have seen the rapid development of digital tools which can be used to record, present and document the built heritage,” he said.

“While a great deal of research has concentrated on the improvement of devices and software, work at RGU has tended towards using the tools to explore methods of community engagement.

“This can be regarded as an important pathway to demonstrating and encouraging the use of research findings in practice, and has formed a key strand of explorations across the past 10 years.”

The lecture will be held in the Sir Ian Wood Building on Wednesday, February 20.