Aberdeen University suspends face to face teaching amid coronavirus outbreak

Aberdeen University have decided to suspend all face to face teaching due to the coronoavirus outbreak.

The city institution have issued a statement to students and staff with the restriction introduced from 6pm today.

It means lectures, tutorials, laboratory classes, seminars, computer lab sessions have been cancelled.

The university’s principal and vice-chancellor professor George Boyne and senior vice-principal professor Karl Leydecker issued a statement on the change.

It said: “In line with current advice from the Scottish and UK Governments, the university will remain open and continue to deliver learning and teaching and undertake our other activities.

“We have, however, decided that the time has now come for the university to suspend face to face teaching.

This will have profound implications for our work as a community over the coming weeks, but we feel that this is the right thing to do at this time. It gives us a better chance of reducing the risk of the spread of coronavirus among staff and students.

“The university is suspending all face to face undergraduate and taught postgraduate teaching activities across our Aberdeen campuses from 6pm today.

“We have been preparing for this for some time, and now feel that we are able to take this step while ensuring that learning and assessment for our students can be continued effectively.”