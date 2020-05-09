Aberdeen University survey investigates the effects of pandemic on vulnerable and their caregivers

The impact of Covid-19 on some of society’s most vulnerable people and their caregivers is being explored through an international survey from researchers at Aberdeen University.

In collaboration with Queen’s University Belfast, the project hopes to provide rapid feedback to the NHS and charitable organisations about the current needs expressed by patients with cancer, precancerous conditions and rare diseases and those who help to care for them.

The survey will assess the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on caregivers and patients.

Professor Lesley Anderson, chair in health data science at Aberdeen University, said: “We hope that by capturing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on caregivers and patient groups that we will be able to identify ways to help.

“We are particularly interested to hear from caregivers and patients with cancer, those with a condition that increases their risk of cancer such as MGUS, CIN or Barrett’s oesophagus and those with rare diseases.”

The survey can be accessed by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/IMPACCTsurvey