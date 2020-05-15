Aberdeen University study to shape future of sick kids’ services

Parents and carers of children who have had a short stay in hospital are being asked to share their experiences as part of a study led by Aberdeen University.

The project seeks to gain a fuller understanding of parent and carer’s experience when a sick child requires a short admission to hospital.

A team including nursing, paediatric and GP colleagues from the Universities of Aberdeen, Stirling and Edinburgh Napier are interviewing families whose child has experienced a recent short stay in hospital within the last 12 to 18 months to understand more about their experiences and suggestions.

Project leader, Professor Steve Turner, a child healthcare expert at Aberdeen University and a consultant paediatrician with NHS Grampian, said: “This is an opportunity for families to have a say in how services for sick kids could look in future.

“These are confusing and worrying time for parents of young children, who can be uncertain about the best thing to do if their child becomes sick.

“The NHS is continuing to see children as normal and parents are advised to seek help as they usually would if worried about their child.”

In addition to interviewing parents and carers the study is also keen to learn from the experiences of healthcare workers involved in providing emergency care for children and young people.

If you are a parent or a professional working with sick kids, you can have your say in shaping our future services in Scotland.

Professor Turner added: “We are keen to involve the public and NHS staff to help improve how we deliver services, so that children in Scotland get the right care at the right time, and the best possible start for their future health.”

Parents or NHS staff who are interested in taking part and talking to a researcher can contact Emma King via emma.king@stir.ac.uk or Steve Turner at s.w.turner@abdn.ac.uk