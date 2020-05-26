Aberdeen University study finds women may hold the key to successful weight loss for men

The key to successful weight loss for men is women when they live with a female partner, according to a new study by Aberdeen University researchers.

Led by Dr Sheela Tripathee, it explored the support men received from a co-habiting partner when trying to change their diet and improve physical activity.

Those who volunteered to take part were aged between 35 and 70 and all lived with a female partner.

Researchers followed the weight loss journeys of Scottish men taking part in the healthy living programme Football Fans in Training (FFIT).

Men attend 12 weekly sessions at the clubs, where they receive personalised advice and targets for changing their diet, participate in structured physical activity and are provided with tips on how to maintain the changes.

Researchers found that even among the men who expressed that they preferred to exercise alone, their partners reported supporting them to make and maintain physical activity changes in indirect ways, such as freeing them from family obligation.