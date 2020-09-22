Aberdeen University students test positive for coronavirus

A number of students staying at Aberdeen University accommodation have tested positive for coronavirus.

In an email to undergraduates, principal and vice-chancellor Professor George Boyne confirmed a number of students had tested positive for Covid-19, including some staying in Wavell House at Hillhead Student Village.

Those who have been identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

And all residents of Wavell House are also being asked to self-isolate for 14 days with immediate effect unless advised otherwise due to the ‘rapidly changing’ nature of the situation.

In the email, Professor George Boyne said: “All those affected are being supported by the accommodation team to ensure they have access to food and other supplies.

“Affected areas of Wavell House are also being given a deep clean. Assistance will be provided to affected students to support the need for them to move to online study while self-isolating.”

An Aberdeen University spokesman said: “We can confirm that a number of students have tested positive for Covid-19. We are working closely with NHS Grampian’s Health Protection Team and will be offering help and support to those required to self-isolate as a result.

“Those who have been identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted by Test and Protect tonight and tomorrow and will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Due to the anticipated large number of students at our Wavell House halls of residence, that potentially have had close contact with all the cases, and the rapidly changing nature of this situation, the Health and Protection Team has advised that residents in Wavell House are required to self-isolate with immediate effect for 14 days unless advised otherwise.”