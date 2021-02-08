Aberdeen University students sign petition demanding ‘no detriment’ policy

More than 1,000 Aberdeen University students have signed a petition demanding the adoption of a no detriment policy.

The no detriment approach is in place for boards of examiners to use whenever there is disruption to studies that is unavoidable and significant – such as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen University’s senate recently voted to reject the policy, sparking a backlash.

Aberdeen University Students’ Association has now created a petition demanding that Principal George Boyne calls for an emergency meeting of the senate to hold another vote.

So far, the petition has attracted more than 1,000 signatures.

Ondrej Kučerák, Aberdeen University Students Association vice-president resident for education, said: “The university senate has failed students. We are demanding that Principal George Boyne calls for an emergency senate meeting and gives senators a chance to do the right thing.

“Students are angry and they should be. The university should be doing everything in its power to protect and support students during unprecedented times. Instead, it has left them feeling dejected, stressed and alone. The message this vote sends to students is appalling.

“With the enormous amount of feedback we’ve had from the students since the vote, we’ve created a petition that has already been signed by more than 1,000 people.

“Students are not going to sit back and accept this. Unless the university acts quickly this is going to escalate.”

A spokeswoman from Aberdeen University said it is working with AUSA to ensure no student is disadvantaged.

She said: “Throughout the pandemic, the university has placed great emphasis on caring for the wellbeing of our students, and we continue to do so.

“While the senate did not support the specific no detriment policy that was proposed for our second half session, it did endorse the need for consistency and fairness for students who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

“We have in place a range of processes to enable students to inform us of their circumstances, for example, if they require an extension or are suffering ill-health or other mitigating circumstances. This might include inadequate access to IT, poor working conditions at home or elsewhere, family issues, or any other factors.

“The university’s existing procedures on assessment and degree award enable and support achievement and will be used to ensure that students’ performance during this time is supported. We are working with Aberdeen University Students’ Association to take forward this work so that no student is disadvantaged.”