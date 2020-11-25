Aberdeen University student raises more than £700 ahead of marathon challenge

An Aberdeen student has raised more than £700 for a stroke charity close to his heart.

Kieran Fraser, 21, and his father Neil had always planned on running a marathon together.

But just eight weeks ago Kieran’s dad suffered a huge stroke at the age of 52.

Kieran, an accounting and economics student, had just returned to university in Aberdeen from Inverness when he got a phone call from his step mum to say that his father had collapsed and was taken into hospital.

Kieran said: “My dad had seemed perfectly healthy when I’d left to go back to university.

“We were making plans about him coming down to visit me shortly after the Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed.

“Then late one night I got a call from my step mum, Diane, saying that she’d found dad collapsed on the floor and that he’d been rushed to hospital.

“I returned to Inverness the following day to be with my family so we could support each other. It has been a very difficult time for us all but as dad slowly improves so do we, in the hope that he will make a full recovery.”

Kieran will now take on a marathon on his own to raise money for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

He will run it on Christmas Eve in the hope that his dad will be home for Christmas.

He added: “Not being able to visit has been difficult for me and I have felt very helpless not being there for him.

“But I never forgot about our plans to one day run a marathon, so I decided that it was something I could do to help not only him but many other families who have been going through the same as me.

“I wanted to raise funds for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland as my gran has had two strokes and I know the charity has really helped her, and I know how much she appreciates their help.”

Kieran and his dad had talked about running a marathon for several years.

He added: “For the last five or six years, this is something that we have both wanted to do together.

“We were both really fit. I was playing football four or five times a week but I tore a cartilage in my right knee, and then dad injured his back, so any plans we had to run had to be put on hold while we recovered.

“But we still talked about this run, we never gave up on our dream. I will have to run through the pain barrier but it’s nothing compared to the pain that thousands of families go through every year.”

To donate to Kieran’s fundraising challenge, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kieran-fraser