Aberdeen University student helps to launch virtual choir

An Aberdeen University student has helped to launch a virtual choir.

Music student Anthony White is currently helping to run Vox Ex Animo, launched in April, which he co-founded with a friend.

Anthony, who has just completed the second year of his Bachelor of Music degree, said: “Thanks to technology I’ve have not only been able to keep in contact with people and friends, but to also carry on making music my own way – learning from some of the very best in the business.”

Anthony has benefitted from the Composer Wellbeing Collective which was launched by film composer Michael Price, known for his big and small screen scores including the BBC series Sherlock.

Anthony added: “Since launching this project we have had musicians who have joined from all over the UK and parts of Europe with a commitment to make music to sing choral works that we all like.

“Since the choir’s inception, we have just appointed and announced our composer-in-residence Cameron Biles-Liddell, a composer and pianist studying for a PhD in acoustic composition at the University of Manchester, under the guidance of Camden Reeves.

“As the co-founder of the choir I look forward to collaborating and working closely with Cameron in the upcoming weeks and months.”