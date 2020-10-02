Aberdeen University student commended for work as care assistant during Covid-19

An Aberdeen student has been commended for her work as a care assistant during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen University student, Katrina Paley, took on a care assistant role over the summer to help older people get through lockdown.

The 18-year-old Biomedical Sciences student worked as part of the ‘Bield at Home’ service team for over 60’s in Linlithgow and the surrounding area of West Lothian.

After universities were closed, Katrina took it upon herself to help those most vulnerable in her town, whilst gaining valuable work experience.

She said: “I really enjoyed my time working for Bield at Home and during the pandemic, I wanted to help out in any way that I could.

“I am a person who doesn’t like doing nothing, so lockdown was not ideal. I wanted to get out and do something to help out and I’m glad my work has helped to make a difference to older people in my town.”

Bield area manager, Lorna Smith, thanked Katrina for her hard work and welcomed her back at any time.

Lorna said: “Katrina provided an invaluable service to our hard-working team. She approached this difficult, and in many ways vital role with enthusiasm and dedication.

“Everyone at the team was delighted with how she fitted in and got on with the tasks. This has a very difficult and demanding period, and with Katrina’s support, we have been able to continue providing a high-quality service to all of our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming back Katrina in the near future.”