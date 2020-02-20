Aberdeen University staff go on strike

Staff at Aberdeen University have walked out today as part of ongoing strike action across Scotland.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) are taking to the picket line over 14 days.

They have raised concerns over pensions as well as pay and working conditions.

Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) University Lecturers’ Association (EIS-ULA) members are also walking out over five days in a pay dispute.

UCU Scotland official Mary Senior said: “This unprecedented level of action shows just how angry staff are at their universities’ refusal to negotiate properly with us.”

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “This dispute has been caused by the fact that the pay of university lecturers has been cut, in real terms, by at least 20% over the past decade, whilst, at the same time, the pay bill for university principals has soared.

“It is time for management to come back to the table with a fair offer for lecturers.”

A spokesman for Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), representing the universities in the pay dispute, said: “Universities are deeply disappointed to see UCU trying to press ahead with their HE Committee’s plans for extensive strike action.

“UCEA has offered UCU further informal talks and urges the union’s leaders to reconsider pursuing damaging strike action at less than half of universities, damaging students, staff and their own members – who are yet to be consulted over the new positive proposals that are on the table.

“These proposals address the important issues around employment in universities, focusing on casual employment, workload/mental health and gender pay gaps/ethnicity pay.”