Aberdeen university staff announce more strikes over pay and pensions

Staff at Aberdeen University are to strike in a dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions.

Employees at the university will take part in a total of 14 strike days between Thursday February 20 and Friday March 13.

The University and College Union (UCU) has also announced it will ballot members again if the strikes do not resolve the disputes.

The row centres around the sustainability of the Universities’ Superannuation Scheme (USS) and on the claimed failure of universities to take action to improve pay, equality, casualisation and workloads.

A total of 74 institutions across the UK will be affected by the strikes.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “We have seen more members back strikes since the winter walkouts and this next wave of action will affect even more universities and students.

“If universities want to avoid further disruption they need to deal with rising pension costs, and address the problems over pay and conditions.

“We have been clear from the outset that we would take serious and sustained industrial action if that was what was needed.

“As well as the strikes, we are going to ballot members to ensure that we have a fresh mandate for further action to cover the rest of the academic year if these disputes are not resolved.”

Professor Karl Leydecker, senior vice-principal at Aberdeen University, said: “The university is committed to a fair and affordable pay settlement and pension scheme for our staff.

“Universities UK and UCEA have made a positive offer to address casual employment; workload-mental health, and gender-ethnicity pay gaps and we as a university have also made a number of commitments in these areas.

“We are disappointed that the UCU has announced 14 days of strike action.

“Staff at the university are committed to providing an excellent educational experience for our students and if the strike action goes ahead we will put in place measures to ensure any impact of this action is minimised.”