Aberdeen University shuttle bus suspended until next year

A shuttle bus operated by Aberdeen University to transport students across the city has been suspended until next year.

The 9U service from Hillhead to Old Aberdeen to Foresterhill will not operate this semester.

It is thought that the coronavirus restrictions on universities are the reason for this decision.

Operated by First Bus, it offers free transport to students, staff, and visitors to the university if they show an ID card.

An Aberdeen University spokesman said: “The university took the decision to temporarily suspend the 9U shuttle service, which runs from Hillhead Halls of Residence to both its Old Aberdeen and Foresterhill campuses, to ensure the ongoing safety of staff and students as they return to teaching.

“Student timetables for this semester have been designed to ensure travel between the sites is minimised, while several other measures have also been put in place, including the provision of a number of eBikes for staff, loan bikes for students, as well as free car parking permits for both staff and students.

“The university will review the situation in November.”

This means students must make their own way between campuses in Hillhead and Foresterhill.

First Bus runs the service as private hire for the university and therefore could not comment.