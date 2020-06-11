Aberdeen University set to host virtual open day

Aberdeen University is set to hold its first virtual open day.

The university will allow potential medicine and dentistry students to access resources entirely online this Saturday between 11am and 2pm.

The event will include live chats with staff and current medicine students, allowing people interested in studying in Aberdeen to ask questions about admissions, student life, course content, and the city.

Important documents and videos will also be available to download.

Further virtual open days will take place on Tuesday 25 August and Saturday 3 October, with additional information made available online closer to the time.