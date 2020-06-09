Aberdeen University rises to highest ever ranking in university league table

Aberdeen University has risen three places to its highest ever position in a prestigious university league table.

The educational establishment is now the 26th best in the UK, according to the Complete University Guide.

That is three places better than their 29th place in the 2020 edition.

In terms of subject-specific rankings, Aberdeen’s Medicine programme is now ranked fourth, after climbing seven places since last year.

Other successful courses included Accounting and Finance (4th), Linguistics (5th) and Sports Science (2nd).

Four more Aberdeen university subjects were ranked within the Top 10 in the UK including Civil Engineering (10th), Education (9th), Electrical and Electronic Engineering (8th) and Law (6th).

Ten metrics are used to compile the overall rankings, with the university improving in five of them: entry standards, student satisfaction, research intensity, student-staff ratio and academic services spend.

Senior Vice-Principal, Professor Karl Leydecker, said: “There are some very positive signs for the University of Aberdeen in the latest Complete University Guide league tables.

“Obviously reaching our highest ever position is to be celebrated, but there are other successes at subject level, such as Medicine, Linguistics, Sports Science and Accounting & Finance, and when you dig deeper into the analysis there are other important improvements.

“These rankings play an important role in helping prospective students decide where they want to study and it is good to see that we are making positive strides in this area.”