Aberdeen University rises 20 places in the world’s best universities

Aberdeen University has risen by 20 places in a list compiling the best universities in the world.

The institution has been ranked 158th in the world and 22nd in the United Kingdom, strengthening its position among the world’s top 200 universities.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022 delivered the news to the Old Aberdeen institution – who base the rankings on five categories.

Of those, the university ranked highest in “international outlook” where it was placed 31st in the world and 9th in the UK.

It also saw a rise in its scores across the teaching, research, and industry income categories.

It means the university is now within the top 30 in the country for teaching and research, as well as being ranked 16th in the UK and 91st globally for citations – which measures research influence.

Strong vision to be world-leaders for years to come

More than that, the university continues to rank in eighth place in the UK for industry income.

Welcoming the results, Aberdeen University’s senior vice-principal, Karl Leydecker, said: “To rise 20 places in the THE World University Rankings is pleasing, and we are proud to have strengthened our position among the top 200 universities in the world while rising three places, to 22nd in the UK.

“We are also pleased to have been ranked 31st in the world for our international outlook, an area where we consistently perform very strongly.

“Our Aberdeen 2040 strategy makes clear our commitment to world-leading teaching and research across borders, underpinned by a range of commitments that highlight our status as a university founded with international connections.

“To have achieved this improvement in our overall position is testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire community and to our clear vision for the future articulated through Aberdeen 2040.

“My sincere thanks go to all our staff and students who have played a part in this success, and for their ongoing efforts which are helping cement our position as a leading global university.”