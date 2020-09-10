Aberdeen University researcher to investigate impact of home learning on new teachers

A researcher from Aberdeen University has been awarded funding to investigate the impact of remote learning on new teachers.

The grant of almost £4,000 was awarded from the British Educational Research Association to look at how teacher training had prepared teachers for the sudden move to remote tutoring.

The project will find out what was helpful to new teachers in Scotland in their Initial Teacher Education programmes.

Dr Rachel Shanks who is leading the project in the School of Education at Aberdeen University said: “Our research is new, and we believe unique. We will find out how new teachers draw on their experiences from initial teacher education to meet unexpected and unforeseeable challenges.

“We will be able to inform those involved in teacher education curriculum planning. Our work will also show how teachers see themselves as assuming broader roles within society and their local communities.

“To be effective, initial teacher education needs to be adaptable to rapid change and uncertain futures and this research demonstrates the current situation in Scotland.”