Aberdeen University researcher clocks up almost 3,000 hours as volunteer during Covid-19 pandemic

An Aberdeen University postgraduate researcher has spent almost 3,000 hours volunteering to support those affected by Covid-19.

Muhammad Farooq, a PhD scholar at the department of divinity at Aberdeen University, is one of 170,000 people who answered a call from the UK Government in March to join a network of volunteers needed to help those shielding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since his first call to assist a person in isolation in March, Muhammad has now amassed 2,869 hours of volunteer work, including collecting prescriptions, shopping and food, and making phone calls to those unable to leave their homes.

Muhammad said he had a lot to juggle while working and completing his studies, but quickly realised the difference a few minutes of his day could make to others.

He said: “I saw for myself the real difference volunteering can make.

“It has had a positive effect on me personally and I have seen the happiness that small acts of kindness can bring. It’s an incredible feeling.

“I was so happy when I received my first alert to assist a person in isolation, now I’ve completed 2,869 hours of work.

“I hadn’t planned on doing so much when I started but it is just a few hours a week for me. I am only walking, collecting medicines and delivering things but it’s nice to know that you have played your part and delivered kindness at a time when so many people are struggling.”

Muhammed recently received a thank you for his contribution from the director of volunteering at the Royal Voluntary Service, which he said he received with “both delight and pride.”