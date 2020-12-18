Aberdeen University researcher aims to chart the sounds of Christmas

Researchers from Aberdeen University are looking for help capturing the sound of Christmas 2020.

Academics at the 525-year-old higher education institution want to capture how different the festive period will be this year due to Covid-19.

Professor Pete Stollery launched a project in March to capture the changes to the sounds of our environment as a result of lockdown.

He received hundreds of contributions from 18 countries around the world and he now hopes to expand the map, which uses Google Earth, to capture the changing sounds of Christmas.

Professor Stollery hopes to use the submissions to create a brand new piece of music at some point in the future.

He said: “Christmas for most of us is going to look – and sound – very different this year.

“We are unlikely to have the extended family around for dinner or attend carol concerts in person, for example, and I’m interested in how that changes the aural landscape both inside and outside of our homes.”

During lockdown, Professor Stollery said the majority of submissions featured sounds people were able to hear that had previously been drowned out by traffic or other noise.

For the festive period, he anticipates that sounds will be altered, as well as more audible, because of a reduction in background interference.

He said: “Around three-quarters of the recordings we received during lockdown were sounds they could hear at that point which they hadn’t before. In the UK, this was often birdsong, in other places like Chile and Portugal, it was frogs.

“For the holiday period, a more complex picture is likely to emerge. It may be that people enjoy a carol service online rather than in a church, that the Boxing Day walk is quieter – or busier than usual, or that city centres are eerily quiet at night without the usual office parties.

“I want examples of how people are hearing things differently, whatever form they take.

“While this has been a testing time for us all, it has been interesting to see the difference in the way people have stopped to listen to what’s going on around them.

“Capturing in sound the changing ways in which we have lived our lives over the last nine months is a unique way to preserve this period for future generations.”

Recordings can be made using a mobile phone or any recording device and uploaded using an online submission form at http://tinyurl.com/covid19soundmapsubmission.

Recordings can also be sent directly to covid19soundmap@gmail.com, with a short explanation about how the sound is different from normal and with details of the location of the recording.