Aberdeen University rated fifth best in Scotland in annual rankings

Aberdeen University has been ranked the fifth top university in Scotland in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

After a year like no other, the university was ranked fifth in the country based on student experience and teaching quality.

According to the league table, which was released on Friday, Aberdeen University received a score of 76% in this year’s student experience survey.

It also ranked highly for completion rate, with 88.5% of students seeing their courses through to the end.

This year’s rankings saw student satisfaction drop across the country as a whole, as universities struggled to adapt to online learning.

In the UK wide university rankings, Aberdeen University made it to 20th spot, which is a large improvement on last year’s 27th place.

Despite being named Scottish University of the Year in 2020, Robert Gordon University (RGU) only made it to 11th place in the table.

Of the 135 universities involved in the rankings across the UK, RGU was in 62nd place.

This is also an improvement on last year’s 66th.

Victory for St Andrews

St Andrews University made history by beating Oxford and Cambridge to the top spot for the first time in the near 30-year history of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

The university was commended for how it adapted its teaching to the pandemic, academic research facilities and high levels of student satisfaction.