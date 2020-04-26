Aberdeen university ranks win world top 100

Aberdeen University has been ranked in the world’s top 100 further education facilities for having a positive impact on society.

The institution has been placed 73rd in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

It was scored on its achievements across the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, such as establishing sustainability as part of its 2040 strategy and participation in an e-bike scheme on the university campus.

Professor Karl Leydecker, the university’s senior vice-principal, said: “As a university our aim is to practise what we preach, and our work stretches from our campus into the local community, the north-east of Scotland and out to the wider world.”