Aberdeen University racing team goes for gold in tribute to ‘exceptional’ friend Joe

A university racing team has dedicated its success to a promising student who died earlier this year aged 22.

The Aberdeen University team spends a year building a car before an annual showdown summer race at the prestigious Silverstone circuit in England.

Team Aberdeen University (TAU) Racing tasted victory in the Scotland category, and came sixth overall – 11 places up on 2018.

It rounds off 12 months of hard work – and the team said it was only possible thanks to the dedication of the late Joe Robson.

Joe, who studied engineering at the university, died at his Aberlour family home in April after an epileptic seizure, having worked on the car for months with his TAU teammates.

In tribute to their pal, the team wrote “For Joe” on each side of the car’s nose cone and painted it gold – the colour Joe always wanted for the car.

When the team launched the car at the university in June, it invited Joe’s dad, Jeff, who was asked to unveil the vehicle.

Accompanied by his wife Liz – Joe’s mum – Jeff went down to the prestigious Silverstone race circuit in Northamptonshire to see the car in action and join Joe’s teammates as they tasted success.

Liz said: “The team were absolutely brilliant. It was so touching that they came up with such a fitting way to mark the contribution Joe made to the car and the team.”

She added: “Joe really enjoyed playing his role in building the car. They have a build week each year where they do the vast majority of the work in putting the car together – and that was the week before Joe died.

“He wanted to paint the car gold so it would look ‘bling’ and now he has got his wish.”

Of the unveiling, Liz said: “It was quite emotional when we saw the words on the car.”

The team members were put through their paces in the Institution of Mechanical Engineering’s Formula Student event 2019, competing against 165 other university teams from around the world.

TAU Racing project manager and fourth-year student Arran Strutt said: “It was really nice that Liz and Jeff were able to join us both at Silverstone and at the launch.

“Joe was an exceptional team member with an infectious personality and diverse range of skills. We know he would be chuffed with how the car performed.”

Joe, who attended Speyside High School, was diagnosed with epilepsy aged seven and often had to use a wheelchair but his symptoms disappeared at the age of 17 when he was put on new medication.

Joe was at home studying for his exams when he died on April 7 this year.

Liz said her son had plans to move to America after university to be with girlfriend Rachael Beyer, whom he met while she was visiting the north-east on a family holiday.

