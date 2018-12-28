Aberdeen University publish new study into broken heart syndrome

North-east scientists have come up with a new possible explanation for why people can die of a broken heart.

Today marks two years since the death of actress Debbie Reynolds, who died only a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, prompting the suggestion that the emotional trauma of her passing may have contributed.

Researchers from Aberdeen University have published a new study into broken heart syndrome, also called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy.

Symptoms include shortness of breath and chest pain, which is often mistaken for a heart attack. However, unlike heart attacks, patients with the syndrome don’t suffer from a blockage of the arteries.

The cause is not clearly understood, but it is thought to often be the result of intense emotional or physical trauma.

The study showed for the first time that signs of inflammation around the heart were still found five months later.

Professor Dana Dawson, who led the research, said: “We found that broken heart syndrome triggers a storm in the immune system which results in acute inflammation in the heart muscle.

“The heart muscle then splits inflammatory signals that are circulating throughout the body.

“We still don’t know if this is the cause of the broken heart syndrome itself or if it is a reactive response. But it offers a first platform to plan for the future possible therapeutic interventions.”