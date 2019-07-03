Aberdeen University project will help people settle into north-east communities

An Aberdeen university has been given a funding boost for a scheme to help integrate communities.

The Elphinstone Institute at Aberdeen University secured £150,000 to set up a new project called Home.

It aims to build a sense of community between newcomers to the region and those who have lived in the north-east for a long time.

Funding for the year-long project comes from North Aberdeenshire Local Action Group and is set to deliver a programme of events in Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Banff, Macduff and Turriff.

A taster session will take place on July 20 at the Encounter Youth Cafe in Peterhead.

Project co-ordinator Claire Needler said: “Home is a creative learning project for everyone who lives in north Aberdeenshire.

“It will be an international exploration of being at home and a long way from home.”