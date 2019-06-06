Aberdeen University professor Paul Mealor reveals mental health and alcohol problems

A royal wedding composer has opened up about his struggles with mental health and alcohol problems.

Paul Mealor, who is a professor at Aberdeen University, has announced he is “taking a break” from leading his choir in order to begin his recovery.

The 43-year-old, who wrote music for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, has also apologised to students for “any upset” he has caused them.

It is believed some students took concerns to university bosses, and Mr Mealor subsequently took several weeks of leave.

He believes his hectic schedule is behind his struggles and that he has used alcohol as “a crutch”, having a negative impact on his life and work.

He added: “Although it can be difficult, there is nothing wrong with asking for help. I should have done it sooner.”

In a letter he wrote to his students to explain his decision, he offered his “full and sincere apologies for any upset you might have been caused during this time”.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen University said: “Any concerns raised regarding staff or students are taken extremely seriously and addressed through the university’s established procedures including providing appropriate support.

“We do not comment on the details of any specific case.”