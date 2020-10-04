Aberdeen University principal apologises for staying in another occupied household during visit to Wales

An apology email has been sent to staff and students after the university’s principal decided to stay with his son during a visit to Wales.

George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of Aberdeen university, says he made the trip for a private health matter on Friday and was unaware it was against local guidance.

Speaking to the local police force he was reassured no action would be taken against him.

In a statement Mr Boyne said: “On Friday I travelled down to Wales for a private health matter, to see a consultant I have been seeing for some time.

“For the purposes of the visit I have been staying at our house in Wales which is occupied by our son. As I have reduced immunity, it felt like the safest option to be in our house, rather than in a hotel.

“It has been suggested to me that this may be not be in line with local guidance. I have checked the position with South Wales Police and have been advised that they will not be taking any action.

“However I sincerely apologise for any concern this may cause. I have informed the Senior Governor of the University of Aberdeen.”

Esther Roberton, Senior Governor of the University, said: “The Principal has informed me of this matter and I will take advice and consult with fellow trustees to consider the full implications of his actions.”

His actions come as university students remain isolated within student halls and private accommodation to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As of Friday, a total of 107 Covid-19 cases were detected at the university following an investigation by a team consisting of various partners from NHS Grampian, Aberdeen City Council, Police Scotland and Aberdeen University.

A spokesman for the incident management team said: “A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into 107 cases of Covid-19 identified within the University of Aberdeen student population.

“This figure includes those living in various locations, including university halls of residence, private flats and private halls elsewhere.

“The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.”