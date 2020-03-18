Show Links
Aberdeen University postpone summer graduations ceremonies

by Gregor Aitken
18/03/2020, 5:44 pm Updated: 18/03/2020, 5:50 pm
Aberdeen University
Aberdeen University will postpone this summer’s graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus fears.

The decision to delay the event follows concerns over the pandemic outbreak in the north-east.

Students will still be able to graduate and receive their certificates by mail as proof of qualification.

It is hoped a ceremony will be marked on a future date.

In a statement the university said: “It is with great sadness that we have taken the decision to postpone the summer 2020 graduation ceremonies.

“This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, however these are exceptional times and the safety of our community must remain our first priority.

“Students who are eligible will still be able to graduate In-Absentia (not in person) in the summer and receive their certificates by mail as proof of your qualification.

“There will be an opportunity to attend a ceremony at a future point to mark your graduation, potentially as part of the November graduation ceremonies if we are in a position to hold them.

“We will provide more details about your options for graduation in due course.”

