Aberdeen University pedals up cash to boost cycling on campus

Aberdeen University is to be awarded a share of more than £200,000 to improve cycling on campus.

The university is one of 15 organisations to receive funding from Cycling Scotland’s Cycle Friendly Campus Development Fund, which is supported by Transport Scotland.

A total of £202,900 has been awarded to universities and colleges across Scotland, with the aim of improving and supporting their cycling facilities.

The money will go towards new secure cycle parking for students, staff and visitors on campus, development and extension of student bike hire schemes to encourage people to take up cycling ad showering and changing facilities.

It aims to encourage students and staff to cycle on campus between facilities, to student accommodation and allow them to explore their new cities.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “This is yet another welcome initiative from Cycling Scotland that I’m proud the Scottish Government can support.

“It’s so encouraging to see further cycling facilities going to our universities and colleges which will make cycling easier and more accessible for students and staff.

“With continued investment into facilities, alongside high quality infrastructure, we can continue to build an active nation, where more people and communities can enjoy the many benefits of walking and cycling than ever before.”

Aberdeen University joins other universities and colleges in Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, East Kilbride, Stirling and Fife receiving funds.

Valentin Jeanjean, development officer at Cycling Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for institutions in the higher and further education sector to address the commons barriers to cycling faced by students and staff.

“We are pleased to be able to support 15 institutions on a wide variety of capital development projects that will turn Scottish campuses into places where cycling is easy, accessible and affordable to anyone.”