Aberdeen University named one of UK’s top vegan-friendly institutions

Aberdeen University has been hailed as one of the top vegan-friendly institutions in the country.

The list has been compiled by animal rights group Peta, and celebrates educational establishments which give plant-based food options to students on campus.

Aberdeen University is included as having some of the best options and was praised for its vegan and vegetarian cafe Roots.

Peta director Elisa Allen said: “Students in the UK are going vegan in huge numbers and it’s great to see universities joining the revolution.

“Peta commends the University of Aberdeen for offering healthy and delicious vegan food options that everyone can enjoy.”

It is one of two Scottish universities included, with the other being Stirling University.