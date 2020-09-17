Aberdeen University music project launches search for singers

The search is on for singers who can lend their voices to a new charity single project being led by Aberdeen University.

Renowned Scottish singer Fiona Kennedy and Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) are working together on the iSing4Peace initiative.

It aims to bring together choirs from all over the world who can submit their contributions to the project virtually.

Fiona Kennedy, royal composer Paul Mealor and lyricist Grahame Davies have created a brand-new piece of music, Stronger for the Storm.

She will lead a chorus of global voices with each singer or ensemble submitting their own contribution online.

These will then be crafted into a charity single by Calum Malcolm, who has also produced albums for Mark Knopfler, Simple Minds, Big Country and The Blue Nile.

iSing4Peace was initiated by the Aberdeen University’s Neil McLennan as a new form of commemoration.

The charity single will be released to coincide with Remembrance Sunday – raising funds to support the Red Cross, The Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League (RCEL), VSA and the Aberdeen University Development Trust.

Fiona Kennedy said: “My hope is that this new, beautiful song will bring many people from all over the world together with a common purpose during these continuing challenging times.

“We’d love solo singers, choirs and ensembles to bring their own unique magic to #ising4peace and raise as much as we can for the four charities.

“We all know the world is in turmoil just now and charities are really suffering with the postponing and cancelling of fundraising events – this is one way we can all get behind these wonderful organisations by taking part, regardless of musical ability. Please join us wherever you are and give it a go!”

Singers can add their voices to Stronger for the Storm either as individuals or can submit their performances as part of a choir, group or ensemble. Musicians are also invited to perform and record the work on their own instruments.

All contributions will support the four nominated charities through the small charge for the sheet music and many of the submissions will feature in the charity single which will raise further funds for the causes.

Contributions should be sent to iSing4Peace@abdn.ac.uk by no later than October 11. More details on how to submit can be found at https://www.abdn.ac.uk/stories/iSing4Peace/