Aberdeen University launches special gin to toast 525th anniversary

Aberdeen University has launched a new gin to mark its 525th anniversary.

The institution has teamed up with local distiller Porter’s to create the spirit, which uses the produce of the university’s own Cruickshank Botanical Gardens.

Just 525 bottles have been distilled, and profits raised through its sale will go to the 525 Bursary Fund, which supports students in financial difficulty.

Mark Paterson, curator of the gardens, said: “The concept behind the creation of the gin recipe was to work with the range of flora grown at Cruickshank Botanic Garden and identify and distil a key botanical that was in use during each of the seven centuries since 1495.

“We have included pear from the 15th century, myrtle from the 16th, apple from the 17th, heather from the 18th, dandelion from the 19th, sage from the 20th and nettle from the 21st century.”

Porter’s was founded by Ben Iravani and Josh Rennie, who met while studying at the university.

Ben said: “We met while studying at the University in 2003 and have so many happy memories of our time at Aberdeen, so we are delighted to work with them and to be able to help provide support to students by contributing to the 525 Bursary Fund.

“When we developed the 525 Gin we wanted to work with Mark Paterson at Cruickshank to produce an exceptional gin that reflects the history of the university and we are all extremely proud of the final product. The university has such a rich history of botany and we’re really happy to have been able to work on this project to bring to life a product which celebrates this legacy.

“Balancing botanicals to create a refined, new gin recipe isn’t an easy task, but it’s what we do at Porter’s. We use our own custom-built vacuum still which distils botanicals at a low temperature so we can retain the flavours that can be lost when distilling at higher temperatures.”

The university’s principal Professor George Boyne said: “We are all extremely proud of our history here at the University of Aberdeen and our 525 celebrations reflect both that pride and our vision for the future.

“The launch of our Aberdeen 2040 strategy at the beginning of our 525th year set out our commitment towards sustaining our contribution to the success of Aberdeen and the surrounding region so we are delighted to work with Porter’s on this inspiring project.

“The measure of a university includes looking at the success of its alumni, and the team at Porter’s Gin is an excellent example of one of the many success stories that have grown from the University of Aberdeen community.”