Aberdeen University launches new Energy Transition degree

Aberdeen University has launched the UK’s first postgraduate degree programme in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies.

The new course, which is available to study full-time on campus from September depending on the Covid-19 regulations, or part-time online, will build upon the city’s reputation as a major international energy centre.

The MSc will educate a new generation of systems engineers and provide them with industry-relevant skills and training, with future career possibilities in all areas of the energy sector.

Based in the School of Engineering, with expert contributions from the Schools of geosciences, business and law, the new Masters programme will draw on much of the groundbreaking research being conducted within the university’s Centre for Energy Transition (CET).

Programme director Professor Russell McKenna said the city’s heritage and global reputation as the energy capital of Europe meant that it was perfectly placed to be hosting the UK’s first such degree programme.

He said: “This course was set up to fill a gap and meet a need. In recent years, non-hydrocarbon based energy has grown significantly in Aberdeen due to its large talent pool of energy engineers and scientists, and the abundance of wind and ocean energy resources off the Aberdeenshire coast.

“The past 20 years have seen increased interest in more sustainable energy systems. The transition towards these systems has gathered momentum, aided by new technological innovations in areas such as wind and tidal energy, energy storage, carbon capture and storage, biofuels and hydrogen.

“Energy transition, however, continues to pose significant technological, commercial and political challenges for businesses and governments.

“Energy transition engineers are faced with the challenge of redesigning our entire energy infrastructure while ensuring continued access to reliable and affordable energy.

“To achieve this, we must understand how to successfully integrate Low Carbon Technologies (LCTs) into our current and future energy systems.”

With an emphasis on the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy types, the programme will encourage students to take a ‘systems-thinking’ approach to energy transition.

It will also combine technical knowledge of individual LCTs – including energy efficiency technologies and renewable energies such a wind, solar and ocean energy – with non-technical aspects, such as economic and political developments.

For more information about the MSc in Energy Transitions Systems and Technologies, which will be available both on-campus and online, go to www.abdn.ac.uk/pgt/etst/