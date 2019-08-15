Aberdeen university launches new course to study Sir Walter Scott

A free online course on the work of one of Scotland’s greatest literary figures is being offered by a city university.

Aberdeen University launches its new initiative, Walter Scott: The Man Behind the Monument, a four-week massive open online course in October.

It is being run in partnership with the Abbotsford Trust and is led by Professor Ali Lumsden, director at Aberdeen University’s Walter Scott Research Centre and honorary librarian at Abbotsford in the Scottish Borders.

Scott’s work included novels and poetry, as well as short stories, plays and non-fiction.

Some of his more notable works include the Waverley Novels, Rob Roy, Ivanhoe and Tales of My Landlord.

Professor Lumsden said: “Many people think of Scott as the man who invented the shortbread tin image of Scotland, but what this course aims to do is move people beyond this simple and sometimes negative reputation.

“While it is true that Scott presented a romantic image of Scotland, his writing also dealt with many of the complex social issues of the day.

“Scott realised you don’t have to write about the moment you’re living in to write about the issues that are relevant to your own time and that is why his work endures in the modern age.”

The course will begin on October 7 and is free to take part in. It will be taught entirely online.

Registration is open now, and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2yVf9dQ